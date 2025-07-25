Britain, France, Germany to discuss Gaza crisis in emergency call

LONDON: Britain, France, and Germany will hold an emergency call on Friday to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed.

The discussions will focus on securing a ceasefire and advancing steps toward Palestinian statehood.

Starmer stated, “I will hold an emergency call with E3 partners tomorrow, where we will discuss what we can do urgently to stop the killing and get people the food they desperately need while pulling together all the steps necessary to build a lasting peace.”

He emphasized that a ceasefire is crucial for achieving a two-state solution, ensuring peace and security for both Palestinians and Israelis.

The UK leader described the situation in Gaza as reaching “new depths and continues to worsen,“ 21 months after the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, which triggered Israel’s military response.

“The suffering and starvation unfolding in Gaza is unspeakable and indefensible,“ Starmer said. “We are witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe.”

International pressure is mounting on Israel to allow a significant increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza, where over two million Palestinians face severe shortages and warnings of famine.

Indirect ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas in Qatar have yet to yield concrete results. - AFP