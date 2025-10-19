California freeway shut for US Marine live-fire exercise sparks row

LOS ANGELES: A major freeway in California was shut down on Saturday due to a United States Marine Corps live-fire artillery exercise commemorating its 250th anniversary.

The closure of a 17-mile stretch of Interstate 5, a vital link between Los Angeles and San Diego, caused significant traffic disruptions for hours.

California Governor Gavin Newsom criticised the event, accusing the Trump administration of prioritising ego over public safety.

“Firing live rounds over a busy highway isn’t just wrong -- it’s dangerous,” said the frequent Trump critic.

Signs posted near the interstate warned motorists of “Live weapons over freeway” during the exercise.

The California Highway Patrol had recommended the closure, citing concerns that live munitions flying overhead would distract drivers on the oceanfront stretch near Camp Pendleton.

The Marine Corps issued a statement insisting the public faced no risk from the artillery demonstration.

“Artillery pieces have historically been fired during routine training from land-based artillery firing points west of the I-5 into impact areas east of the interstate within existing safety protocols and without the need to close the route,” the statement read.

The massive military exercise featured fighter jet flyovers, amphibious ships, and explosions in a simulated village.

Vice President JD Vance, addressing the troops, said the Trump administration was focused on supporting Marines and removing what he called “woke” priorities.

“When officials try to shift focus to mandating diversity quotas, or they try to inject partisan politics into the American armed forces, they impede the Marine Corps’s ability to do its best work,” Vance told the assembled personnel.

The Marine display coincided with nationwide protests against the Trump administration’s hardline policies, including the dismantling of diversity and equity programs.

The event also recalled a previous deployment in June where Trump ordered National Guard troops and hundreds of Marines to Los Angeles for immigration raids.

Governor Newsom and local officials had criticised that deployment, arguing local law enforcement could have handled the demonstrations. – AFP