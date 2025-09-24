Canada pledges C$60 million for Haiti stability and security mission

NEW YORK: Canada has pledged C$60 million (US$43.35 million) in funding to support stability efforts in Haiti.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand announced the financial commitment during the United Nations General Assembly.

The funding package allocates C$40 million specifically for the multinational security support mission in Haiti.

An additional C$20 million is designated for a regional maritime security initiative.

This maritime funding aims to bolster capacity to counter the growing threat of transnational organised crime in Haiti and the Caribbean.

Armed gangs have seized control of almost all of Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, during an extended conflict.

The widespread violence has forced approximately 1.3 million people from their homes.

The conflict has also resulted in thousands of deaths across the country.

Furthermore, the situation has exacerbated hunger levels to famine-like conditions for many Haitians. – Reuters