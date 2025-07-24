China and EU pledge stronger climate action in joint statement

BEIJING: China and the European Union have pledged to intensify efforts in tackling climate change, as stated in a joint declaration issued during a one-day summit in Beijing.

The agreement highlights shared commitments despite ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The joint statement emphasised the urgency of global climate action, stating that all nations must “step up efforts to address climate change” amid an increasingly unstable international landscape.

Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in key areas, including energy transition, methane emissions control, carbon markets, and green technology development.

China, the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitter, has set a carbon neutrality target for 2060, while the EU aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The statement also outlined plans to accelerate renewable energy deployment and improve access to sustainable technologies worldwide.

The agreement comes after recent friction between the two powers.

Earlier this month, a senior EU climate official indicated Brussels would withhold a joint climate declaration unless China adopted more ambitious emissions targets.

Meanwhile, a China Daily editorial accused the EU of leveraging climate concerns to pressure Beijing over its stance on the Ukraine conflict.

Despite these tensions, the latest summit signals a mutual recognition of climate change as a critical priority.

Observers note that while differences remain, cooperation between the world’s largest economies is essential for global climate progress. – AFP