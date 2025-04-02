China launches antitrust probe into Google

BEIJING: China has launched an antitrust investigation into US tech giant Google, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti, quoting the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation on Tuesday.

“Due to suspected violations of the antitrust law of the People’s Republic of China, the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People’s Republic of China has launched an investigation against Google,“ the agency said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, China said it was imposing a 15 per cent duty on US coal and LNG and a 10 per cent tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, large-capacity vehicles and pickup trucks in response to new US sanctions on Chinese goods.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump signed executive orders to impose tariffs on goods imported from Canada, Mexico and China effective from February 4. US import tariffs of 25 per cent will be imposed on all goods from Canada, except for energy resources, where the rate will be 10 per cent. The tariff on goods from Mexico will also be 25 per cent. Tariffs of 10 per cent will be imposed on goods from China, in addition to those already in place on Chinese imports to the US.

On Monday, Trump announced a one-month waiver on the tariffs for Mexico and Canada after holding talks with the two countries’ leaders, during which they pledged to enhance border security.