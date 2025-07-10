China, Russia vow stronger strategic coordination in Asia-Pacific, back ASEAN’s central role

KUALA LUMPUR: China has called for stronger strategic coordination with Russia to support an ASEAN-centred, open and inclusive regional cooperation framework in the Asia-Pacific, describing the region as a vital hub for growth and collaboration.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the Asia-Pacific is the shared neighbourhood of China and Russia, and both countries, as key ASEAN dialogue partners, should work together to strengthen coordination within East Asian cooperation platforms.

“As important dialogue partners of ASEAN, China and Russia should strengthen strategic coordination on East Asia cooperation platforms, support an ASEAN-centred, open and inclusive regional cooperation framework.

“This is to ensure the correct development direction of the East Asia Summit and the ASEAN Regional Forum, and promote the East Asia cooperation mechanism to further build consensus on development and become an important engine and positive force for global development,“ he said.

He said this during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the ongoing 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related meetings here Thursday.

Wang said China and Russia also exchanged views on the Iranian nuclear issue.

“I stressed that force cannot bring peace, pressure does not solve problems and dialogue and negotiation are the only fundamental solutions,“ he said.

He said China values Iran’s commitment not to seek nuclear weapons and respects Iran’s right, as a signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), to peacefully use nuclear energy.

As permanent members of the UN Security Council and important parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), China and Russia should continue to strengthen strategic coordination, advance the political and diplomatic settlement process of the Iranian nuclear issue, jointly safeguard the international non-proliferation regime and work for peace and stability in the Middle East at an early date, he said.

Besides that, the two ministers also exchanged views on the Palestinian-Israeli issue and other international and regional issues of mutual concern.

Meanwhile, Lavrov said Russia has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening dialogue and strategic partnership with China, particularly in the Asia-Pacific, amid complex global developments that demand closer coordination and sustained cooperation.

“The current challenging and rapidly evolving international situation makes regular dialogue and meaningful engagement between Moscow and Beijing even more essential,” he said.

He said Russia will support China in assuming the rotating chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), work together to prepare for the next phase of high-level exchanges and cooperation in various fields and strengthen communication and coordination within frameworks such as BRICS.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, and China, was established in 2009 as a cooperation platform for emerging economies. South Africa joined the bloc in 2010. – Bernama