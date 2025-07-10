China verifying case of citizens held for alleged spying in Ukraine

BEIJING: China stated it is still verifying reports of two Chinese citizens detained in Ukraine for allegedly attempting to smuggle naval missile technology.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning emphasised that if Chinese nationals are involved, their legal rights will be protected.

The case involves a 24-year-old former Kyiv technical university student and his father, accused by Ukraine’s SBU security service of espionage. The duo allegedly tried to export classified documents related to the RK-360MC Neptune missile system to China.

Tensions between Ukraine and China remain high, with Kyiv and Western nations accusing Beijing of supporting Russia’s invasion through trade and technology transfers. Ukraine also claims dozens of Chinese citizens have been recruited by Russia’s military.

China and Russia solidified their alliance just before the 2022 invasion, strengthening political, military, and economic ties. The latest allegations add strain to Kyiv-Beijing relations. - AFP