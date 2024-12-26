JAKARTA: The Ministry of Immigration and Corrections has granted special remissions to 15,807 inmates across Indonesia in celebration of Christmas 2024, reported ANTARA news agency.

Minister Agus Andrianto noted in a statement on Wednesday that of the 15,807 inmates, 15,691 received sentence reductions, while 116 others were declared free immediately.

The government also provided remissions to children in conflict with the law, comprising 166 children who received sentence reductions and three declared free immediately.

Andrianto explained that the remissions were granted as a reward for inmates and children in conflict with the law who have shown good behavior, complied with rules, actively participated in correctional programmes, and demonstrated reduced risks.

“The correctional system views punishment not merely as revenge but prioritises rehabilitation, helping inmates repent and recognise their mistakes,“ he remarked.

North Sumatra led the provinces with 3,196 inmates receiving special Christmas remissions, while East Nusa Tenggara and Papua followed with 1,894 and 1,447 inmates, respectively.

North Sumatra and West Papua each reported 23 juvenile offenders receiving remissions, the highest number among all provinces.

The remissions were granted in line with various regulations, including Law Number 22 of 2022 on Corrections, Government Regulation Number 32 of 1999 and its amendments, and Presidential Decree Number 174 of 1999 regarding Remissions.

The minister congratulated inmates and children in conflict with the law who celebrate Christmas and recipients of remissions, encouraging them to stay productive and improve themselves.

He also praised all correctional officers for their contributions to inmate rehabilitation.

The Christmas remissions given to 15,976 inmates and children in conflict with the law could result in state budget savings of Rp8.19 billion (around US$506,319).

He explained that as of December 16, the number of inmates and children in conflict with the law in Indonesia reached 274,166, of which 19,968 were Christians.

“I hope the correctional programmes that you have received can build your capacity as a human who has potential so that your return to the community can be beneficial,“ he stated.