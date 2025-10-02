Colombia expels Israeli diplomats over Gaza flotilla incident

BOGOTÁ: Colombian President Gustavo Petro has expelled all remaining Israeli diplomats from the country following Israel’s interception of a Gaza-bound aid flotilla.

Petro announced the expulsion on Wednesday over Israel’s reported detention of two Colombian activists participating in the humanitarian mission.

The president identified the detained women as Manuela Bedoya and Luna Barreto, who were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla engaged in solidarity activities with Palestine.

His office issued a statement demanding the immediate release of the two Colombian citizens detained in international waters.

The Israeli foreign ministry confirmed that several vessels from the flotilla had been safely stopped by Israeli forces.

Israeli authorities stated that all passengers from the intercepted flotilla were being transported to an Israeli port.

A source at the Israeli consulate in Bogotá revealed that four diplomats had remained in Colombia despite Petro severing relations with Israel last year.

Petro declared the expulsion of Israel’s entire diplomatic delegation through a post on social media platform X.

He described Israel’s flotilla interception as a new international crime by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Colombian leader also terminated a free-trade agreement that had been in force with Israel since 2020.

Petro has emerged as one of Netanyahu’s most vocal international critics, repeatedly describing the Israeli leader as genocidal.

He has similarly condemned US President Donald Trump as an accomplice to genocide in Gaza.

Last week, Petro participated in a pro-Palestinian protest in New York where he urged US military personnel to disobey Trump’s orders.

Washington responded to Petro’s comments by revoking the Colombian president’s visa to the United States. – AFP