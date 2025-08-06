BOGOTA: Colombian President Gustavo Petro has condemned the assassination attempt on opposition presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay, who was shot in the head during a campaign event in Bogota on Saturday.

In a televised address, Petro called for an urgent and thorough investigation, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

“No resource or time should be spared, not a single peso and not a single moment of energy, to dedicate it exclusively to finding the mastermind behind the murder.

“Whatever his political thoughts and positions, he is first and foremost a person, a human being, and therefore has the absolute right to live,” he said.

Uribe, 39, was reportedly approached from behind by a lone assailant who fired six shots, two of which struck him.

Video footage shared on social media showed him bleeding from the head and back as his security detail rushed him into a vehicle and transported him to hospital.

The Fundacion Santa Fe hospital, where Uribe is receiving treatment, confirmed in a statement that he was admitted in critical condition and was undergoing neurosurgical and peripheral vascular procedures.

“We have received Mr Miguel Uribe Turbay at our Emergency Department. He is receiving priority care from our team of specialists,” it said.

Uribe’s wife, Maria Claudia Tarazona, issued an emotional appeal on his official X account, asking the public to pray for his recovery.

“Miguel is currently fighting for his life. Let us ask God to guide the hands of the doctors who are treating him,” she wrote.

Bogota Mayor Carlos Fernando Galan confirmed the arrest of the suspected attacker, while the Attorney General’s Office later identified the assailant as a 15-year-old in possession of a 9mm Glock pistol.

Colombian Defence Minister Pedro Sanchez said the suspect is in custody and investigations are ongoing to determine whether others were involved.

“The investigation continues unabated, and we will get to the bottom of it. There will be no room for impunity,” he posted on X.

The attack drew widespread condemnation from leaders across Latin America, including the presidents of Chile, Ecuador and Mexico.

United States (US) Secretary of State Marco Rubio blamed “violent leftist rhetoric” for the attack, urging Petro to “dial back the inflammatory rhetoric and protect Colombian officials.”

Uribe is a member of the Democratic Centre party, a right-wing opposition group.