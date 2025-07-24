Columbia University pays $200m in settlement with Trump administration

NEW YORK: Columbia University has agreed to pay $200 million to the US government following threats from former President Donald Trump to cut federal funding. The dispute centered on allegations that the university failed to protect Jewish students and violated anti-discrimination laws.

The settlement, announced on Wednesday, resolves multiple federal investigations and reinstates access to billions in federal grants. Columbia will also pay an additional $21 million to settle claims by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

“Columbia University has reached an agreement with the United States government to resolve multiple federal agency investigations into alleged violations of federal anti-discrimination laws,“ the university said in a statement. The payment will be made over three years.

The deal marks a victory for Trump, who has long accused elite universities of promoting left-wing bias. In a social media post, he thanked Columbia for “agreeing to do what is right” and warned other institutions could face similar scrutiny.

Under the agreement, Columbia must comply with federal rules prohibiting race-based considerations in admissions and hiring. It will also maintain a security force to prevent disruptive protests, following last year’s clashes between pro-Palestinian demonstrators and law enforcement.

The university has already taken disciplinary action against nearly 80 students involved in protests, including expulsions and degree revocations. “Disruptions to academic activities are in violation of University policies and rules, and such violations will necessarily generate consequences,“ Columbia said.

Despite the settlement, legal challenges continue. Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist and Columbia graduate, is suing the Trump administration for $20 million over his arrest and detention by immigration agents.

Columbia’s acting president, Claire Shipman, called the agreement “an important step forward” but emphasized the university’s commitment to academic independence. “It safeguards our independence, a critical condition for academic excellence and scholarly exploration,“ she said.

The deal could set a precedent for other universities, including Harvard, which faces similar federal funding threats. - AFP