Deadly floods hit Indonesia’s Bali and Flores islands, six killed

JAKARTA: Flash floods have swept across Indonesia’s Bali and Flores islands, killing at least six people and leaving four others missing according to the country’s disaster agency.

Torrential rain since late Tuesday triggered flooding across four districts of Bali, forcing the evacuation of 85 people as confirmed by National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari.

Flash flooding also struck East Nusa Tenggara Province’s Flores island on Monday, cutting road access and phone services in 18 villages according to separate agency statements.

Both flood events proved fatal according to agency chief Suharyanto, who confirmed two deaths in Bali’s Jembrana district and four deaths with four missing in Flores’ Nagekeo district.

Suharyanto added that parts of Bali remained inundated as of Wednesday while floodwaters had receded on Flores island.

The annual monsoon season typically occurring between November and April often brings landslides, flash floods and water-borne diseases to the region.

Climate change has affected storm patterns including the length and severity of the monsoon season, leading to heavier rainfall and more intense flash flooding.

In March, floods and landslides on Java island killed three people and left five missing after heavy rain inundated two dozen towns.

In January, at least 25 people died after floods and landslides hit a town in Central Java province. – AFP