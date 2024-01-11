Death toll in Gaza Strip surges to 43,259, over 101,827 injured

GAZA: Israeli occupation forces committed three massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the deaths of at least 55 Palestinians and injuring 186 others, according to medical reports.

According to Palestine News and Info Agency, local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since Oct 7 last year has risen to 43,259 reported fatalities, with an additional 101,827 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.

According to the same sources, emergency services are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense crews.

Israel’s genocidal attacks continue unabated despite calls from the United Nations Security Council for an immediate ceasefire and directives from the International Court of Justice urging measures to prevent genocide and alleviate the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.