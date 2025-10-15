Drone attacks strike Sudan capital Khartoum for second day

PORT SUDAN: A series of drone attacks targeted the Sudanese capital Khartoum for multiple hours on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses and an army source confirmed the drone strikes to AFP.

A military official stated the army had shot down most of the drones targeting two army bases in the capital’s northwest.

Sudan’s army has been at war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April 2023.

The paramilitary forces have regularly attacked army positions using drones.

Eyewitnesses in Omdurman, part of greater Khartoum, reported seeing drones flying over the city.

They also heard loud explosions coming from the north throughout Wednesday night.

This was reportedly the second consecutive day that drone strikes targeted the capital.

The Sudan Shield Forces, an armed group allied with the army, announced two of its members were killed by a drone in the East Nile district of Khartoum on Tuesday.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people since it broke out.

It has also created the world’s largest hunger and displacement crises. – AFP