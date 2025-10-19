Egypt to host Gaza reconstruction talks in Cairo this November

CAIRO: Egypt is working with regional and international partners to organise the International Conference for Early Recovery and Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

The conference will take place in Cairo next November according to the Emirates News Agency.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty stated the conference is part of international efforts to support the Palestinian people.

He confirmed that logistical and technical arrangements are underway to ensure the conference yields practical results.

These results should help alleviate the suffering of Palestinians and rebuild what was destroyed by the war.

Abdelatty said the conference will address the implementation of the Arab-Islamic plan and United States President Donald Trump’s peace plan.

He specifically mentioned the focus would be on Gaza’s development.

Egypt hopes for active participation from various parts of the international community at the conference. – Bernama-WAM