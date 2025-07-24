Eight injured in car-ramming terror attack in Israel

KFAR YONA: Israeli police are searching for a driver who deliberately rammed his car into a bus stop, injuring eight people in what authorities called a “terror attack.”

Witnesses described a horrifying scene as the driver accelerated into pedestrians waiting for transport.

One eyewitness, Kineret Hanuka, 45, told AFP: “I saw only blood and heard them screaming: ‘It hurts!’... It was so hard for me to see this.”

The attack occurred at 9:25 am local time near the central town of Kfar Yona.

Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency responders confirmed two victims in their 20s were hospitalised in moderate condition with chest and limb injuries.

Three others suffered mild to moderate head and limb wounds, while three more had minor injuries.

Police spokesman Dedan Elsdunne stated: “This was a terror attack, where a terrorist rammed his vehicle into individuals who were standing here waiting to catch the bus.”

The suspect fled on foot after abandoning his vehicle, prompting a large-scale manhunt involving helicopters, motorbikes, and K-9 units.

Forensic teams cordoned off the crash site as investigators collected evidence.

The incident follows escalating violence in Israel and the occupied West Bank since the 2023 Gaza conflict began.

In March, a Palestinian driver killed a teenager in a similar attack at a northern Israeli bus stop.

According to AFP data, at least 32 Israelis have died in Palestinian attacks, while Palestinian Authority figures report over 950 Palestinian fatalities in the West Bank. – AFP