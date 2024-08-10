Emirates bans pagers and walkie-talkies from aircraft

CAIRO: The airline Emirates has banned the carrying of pagers and walkie-talkies on its planes, the German news agency (dpa) reported.

“All passengers travelling on flights to, from, or via Dubai are prohibited from carrying pagers or walkie-talkies in checked or cabin baggage,“ read a statement on the airline’s website. If such items are found, they will be confiscated by the Dubai police, the statement continued.

Numerous pagers and walkie-talkies belonging to the Iranian-aligned shiite fighters Hezbollah in Lebanon exploded in September. At least 39 people were killed and around 3,000 others were injured, some severely. Most of the victims were Hezbollah members, though there were also civilian casualties.

