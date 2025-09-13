‘Eternal Love’ star Yu Menglong dies at 37 after a tragic fall

THE Chinese cine industry has been devastated by actor Yu Menglong’s sudden passing after a fall from a building on September 11 in Beijing.

The 37-year-old actor’s agency has confirmed the news on Chinese blog Weibo. The post writes, “It is with great sadness that we inform everyone that our beloved Menglong fell to his death on 11th September 2025. After a police investigation, criminal suspicion has been ruled out. May the deceased rest in peace and the living be strong.”

Despite solidifying himself as an on-screen star across Asia, he began his career in the music industry, competing on several China-based competition shows including “My Show! My Style” and Hunan Television’s “Super Boy” competition in 2013 and later signed with EE-Media.

His acting work includes the fantasy period drama “Eternal Love” and web drama “Go Princess Go”.

According to Hype, an online portal, before his agency confirmed the news, rumours were circulating on Chinese social media.

It’s unknown whether the actor’s death was a suicide, as there was no criminal suspicion. According to reports, the star’s last public appearance was in July when he was filming for a variety show.