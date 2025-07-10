EU chief von der Leyen faces no confidence vote amid leadership criticism

STRASBOURG: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen faces a no-confidence vote in the European Parliament, a rare challenge initiated by far-right lawmakers.

The motion, pushed by Romanian lawmaker Gheorghe Piperea, criticises her leadership style and lack of transparency in Covid vaccine negotiations with Pfizer.

Von der Leyen dismissed the motion as a divisive tactic, accusing its backers of spreading conspiracy theories and aligning with Russian interests.

She urged unity, emphasising the need for stability amid ongoing challenges like US trade talks and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The controversy centres on undisclosed text messages between von der Leyen and Pfizer’s CEO during vaccine procurement talks.

Critics argue the secrecy fuels perceptions of centralised, opaque decision-making. The issue has drawn criticism even from traditional allies, with centrist leader Valerie Hayer calling the commission “too centralised and sclerotic.”

Piperea also alleges EU interference in Romania’s recent presidential election, where pro-European Nicusor Dan narrowly defeated nationalist George Simion.

The vote followed claims of Russian meddling and far-right social media manipulation, leading to a re-run.

Despite the backlash, the motion is unlikely to pass. While some far-right factions, including Hungary’s Viktor Orban, support it, key groups like the centre-right EPP and Italy’s ruling party back von der Leyen.

The motion requires a two-thirds majority, a high threshold given her mainstream support. - AFP