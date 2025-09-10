EU parliament criticises EU’s Ukraine policy ... by mistake

STRASBOURG: European Parliament members have accidentally passed a motion criticising the European Union’s own Ukraine policy during a session in France.

Absent-minded lawmakers approved a stern text condemning the EU’s failed militaristic strategy in Ukraine, with many voting by mistake.

The parliament voted on multiple texts including one addressing Brussels’ response to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Several amendments had been proposed, including one from a German radical left MEP that excoriated the EU’s stance.

The amendment expressed regret over the EU’s militaristic strategy in Ukraine which it said failed to secure peace and undermined global relevance.

It demanded an urgent shift in EU policy which currently supports Ukraine’s sovereignty with arms, financial aid and sanctions against Moscow.

This position lacks backing from main centre-right and centre-left parliamentary blocks and was not expected to pass.

Party floor chiefs mistakenly gave thumbs up signals, leading to the amendment’s unexpected approval.

Conservative EPP and socialist S&D leaders confirmed to AFP they had made an error and wanted to correct their vote.

Populist groupings like Italy’s Five Star movement celebrated the vote as a victory against Europe’s warmongering mainstream position. – AFP