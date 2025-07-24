EU praises Zelensky’s anti-corruption pledge amid Ukraine concerns

BRUSSELS: The European Union has expressed support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s commitment to introduce new legislation ensuring the independence of anti-corruption agencies.

The move follows criticism from Brussels over recent legal changes weakening oversight bodies.

EU spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker stated, “We have seen that the Ukrainian government has taken action.

We welcome that action, and indeed we work with them to make sure that these concerns regarding the fight against corruption, which is an extremely important priority for us and for Ukraine as well, are indeed correctly addressed.”

Protests have broken out in Ukraine after Zelensky approved a law stripping two key anti-graft agencies of their autonomy.

The decision drew sharp criticism from EU leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who sought “explanations” from Kyiv.

Facing backlash, Zelensky announced plans to draft a replacement bill that would “ensure the norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions.”

The controversy arises as Ukraine seeks EU membership, with anti-corruption reforms being a critical requirement.

Ukraine has long struggled with systemic corruption, making transparency a key condition for Western financial and military aid.

The EU remains a major wartime supporter, emphasising governance reforms alongside security assistance. – AFP