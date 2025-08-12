EU to impose 19th Russia sanctions package amid ongoing conflict

BRUSSELS: European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday that the EU will work on a 19th package of sanctions against Russia and warned against concessions to Moscow.

“As far as Russia has not agreed to full and unconditional ceasefire, we should not even discuss any concessions,“ Kallas said in a statement.

“The sequencing of the steps is important. First an unconditional ceasefire with a strong monitoring system and ironclad security guarantees,“ she said, adding that “we will work on a 19th package of sanctions”. - Reuters