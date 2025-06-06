Ex-Singapore Transport Minister Iswaran completes sentence

SINGAPORE: Former Singapore Transport Minister S. Iswaran has completed his sentence and is no longer in prison custody, local media reported.

The Singapore Prison Service (SPS) said on Friday that he has completed his emplacement on the Home Detention Scheme, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

The 62-year-old was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment by the High Court on Oct 3, 2024, after pleading guilty to four charges of accepting valuable items as a public servant and one charge of obstruction of justice.

He began serving his sentence on Oct 7, 2024, and was placed on home detention on Feb 7 this year, after being assessed as suitable for the scheme.