BERLIN: Nancy Pelosi, the former speaker of the US House of Representatives, has been taken to the US military hospital in Landstuhl, near the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, after being hospitalised in Luxembourg due to an injury.

Pelosi was in Luxembourg with a congressional delegation, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

US broadcaster CNN, citing a defence official, reported that Pelosi was transferred to the US military hospital, used to treat US troops injured in combat, located in Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state.

US media outlets reported that the 84-year-old politician suffered the injury after falling down a flight of stairs.

Pelosi’s office has not disclosed details about the injury but initially stated that she was receiving treatment in a hospital in Luxembourg and looked forward to returning to the US soon.

The Democrat continues to serve as a congresswoman in the House and is still considered one of the most influential politicians in her party.

Pelosi was widely believed to have been the key voice who convinced President Joe Biden to withdraw from his re-election bid earlier this year.