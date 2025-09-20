Firefighters battle blazes in northwestern Spain

MADRID: Firefighters, supported by troops, battled two wildfires on Saturday in northwestern Spain, fuelled by dry conditions and high temperatures.

In the province of Lugo in Galicia, 82 brigades and 25 waterbombing aircraft were tackling a fire that erupted on Thursday, which has so far destroyed around 1,400 hectares (3,500 acres), the regional government said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 34 brigades and 17 aircraft were fighting a separate blaze in neighbouring Ourense province, also ignited on Thursday, which has consumed around 240 hectares.

Both fires have been classified as “status two”, signalling a threat to built-up areas. Dozens of people were evacuated overnight on Friday, though most have since returned home.

The fires come as Spain experiences warmer-than-usual temperatures, with parts of Galicia exceeding 30C in recent days.

Temperatures are expected to fall later on Saturday, with rain forecast to aid firefighting efforts.

Western and northwestern Spain, along with neighbouring Portugal, were hit by devastating wildfires this summer.

Four people died in each country, with nearly 330,000 hectares burned in Spain and almost 250,000 hectares in Portugal in just a few weeks, according to the European Forest Fires Information System - AFP