Flash floods kill three in New Mexico

WASHINGTON: Three people were killed by flash floods in the US state of New Mexico, officials said Tuesday, just days after a devastating deluge claimed more than 100 lives in neighboring Texas.

The “historic” flash floods struck Ruidoso, a small town about 150 miles (240 kilometers) south of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“The Village of Ruidoso confirms that three people have tragically lost their lives as a result of the historic flash flooding that swept through the community on July 8, 2025,“ an update posted on the village’s official website said.

The victims -- a man and two children -- were caught in rushing floodwaters and carried downstream, according to the statement.

Authorities said dozens of rescues had also been conducted, with search operations still underway.

The National Weather Service (NWS) declared a flash flood emergency earlier in the day.

The NWS said the Rio Ruidoso river may have crested more than 20 feet (six meters), based on a provisional reading. It would be a record, if confirmed.

“Our hearts are broken for the families who have lost their loved ones in this terrible tragedy,“ said Mayor Lynn Crawford.

Mobile phone videos broadcast on local media showed an entire house being swept away by a torrent.

In Texas, rescuers continued to comb through mounds of mud and debris in search of more than 160 people who remain unaccounted for four days after flash floods tore through several counties.

But hopes of finding survivors were fading -- and Governor Greg Abbott warned that the list of those missing could yet rise. – AFP