ROME: Four Italian soldiers have been lightly hurt in an “attack” by two rockets on the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Italian authorities said Friday.

“I have learned with deep indignation and concern of the news of the new attacks suffered by the Italian headquarters of UNIFIL in southern Lebanon, which have also caused the injury of some of our soldiers engaged in a peacekeeping mission,“ Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a statement.