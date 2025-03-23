France’s Macron ‘only point of reference’ for mending ties: Algeria leader

ALGIERS: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has said that French counterpart Emmanuel Macron is the “only point of reference“ for mending frayed ties with its former colonial ruler.

Relations between Paris and Algiers have been strained over immigration and since Macron recognised Moroccan sovereignty of the disputed territory of Western Sahara in July last year.

“We will keep President Macron as our sole point of reference,“ Tebboune said in an interview broadcast on Algerian television late Saturday night.

“He remains the French president, and all problems must be resolved with him or with the person he delegates.”

The Algerian leader said he had “complete confidence” in his foreign minister Ahmed Attaf, whose ministry has described Algiers as a victim of a “vengeful and hateful French far right”.

Tensions worsened after Algiers refused to accept the return of undocumented Algerian migrants from France.

One of them, a 37-year-old man went on a stabbing rampage in the eastern city of Mulhouse in February, killing one person and wounding several others.

Hardline French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau threatened a response if Algeria continues to refuse to admit its expelled nationals.

He has led the verbal attacks on Algeria in the media, fuelling tensions between the countries.

Relations were also damaged after the arrest of Franco-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal in November.

Macron voiced fears about the health of the author held in Algeria on national security charges.

Macron said Sansal -- known for his strong support of free speech -- was being held in “arbitrary detention” and that resolving the matter would help restore confidence in diplomatic ties.