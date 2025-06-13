PARIS: Israel did not warn France ahead of its attack on Iran because it is no longer as close an ally as it was before, its ambassador to France said on Friday, adding that the strikes on Iran would last days and aimed to stop its nuclear programme.

“The French state for a certain period is not as close as it was before,“ Joshua Zarka, who was previously in charge of the Iran dossier at the Israeli foreign ministry, told RTL radio. “It’s an ally but not to the point to be pre-warned of such an operation.”