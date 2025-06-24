French president says Israel-Iran conflict ‘volatile’ despite truce plan

OSLO: French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday cautioned that the situation surrounding the Israel-Iran conflict remained “unstable” despite US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire declaration.

“The situation clearly remains volatile and unstable. I think it’s a very good thing that President Trump is calling for a ceasefire,“ Macron told reporters during a visit to Norway.

Noting reports of missiles having been fired after the ceasefire announcement, the French president said that “the last few minutes have shown that the situation remains very fragile”.

Both Israel and Iran have accused each other of launching strikes after President Trump announced a ceasefire plan.

Macron also said that “one of the main risks for the region and the international community” was that Iran would attempt to enrich uranium covertly.

“This risk has indeed increased with what has happened recently,“ Macron told reporters, adding that “we must absolutely prevent Iran from going down this path”.