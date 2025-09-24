Germany’s Merz rejects claims he is slowing green energy transition

BERLIN: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has firmly rejected accusations that his government is undermining the fight against climate change.

He insisted that protecting Germany’s industrial base is essential for reviving the crisis-hit economy while still pursuing climate goals.

Critics argue the conservative-led coalition is slowing the green energy transition through measures like expanding gas power and scrapping some renewable subsidies.

During a heated parliamentary debate marked by loud opposition heckling, Merz addressed claims he was “undermining climate protection”.

“Nothing could be further from the truth,“ stated the chancellor, whose centre-right CDU/CSU bloc governs with the centre-left SPD.

He emphasised his commitment to climate protection “without ideology,“ distinguishing his approach from the previous government.

The prior administration, where the Greens party led the economy ministry, had pursued ambitious energy transition measures that concerned businesses about additional burdens.

“Climate protection that jeopardises or even destroys the industrial base of our country, climate protection that jeopardises our country’s prosperity -- that will not be accepted by the population,“ Merz declared.

He warned that ignoring this reality would lead to failure in both climate protection and social cohesion.

Merz repeatedly stressed his government’s openness to various technologies, including gas power plants and carbon capture, to achieve greenhouse gas neutrality while safeguarding vital industries.

Germany aims to reach greenhouse gas neutrality by 2045, with renewables already supplying a substantial portion of electricity in Europe’s largest economy.

Greens lawmaker Britta Hasselmann accused Merz of taking a “step backwards into the past,“ questioning why he would stifle renewable energy expansion.

Merz’s government is focused on reviving the German economy after two years of contraction, advocating a pragmatic energy transition to keep costs manageable. – AFP