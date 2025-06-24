Germany’s Merz says ‘moment has come’ for Gaza ceasefire

BERLIN: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday said that “the moment has come” for a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Speaking to parliament, Merz reiterated Germany’s support for Israel, which he said “has a right to defend its existence and the safety of its citizens”.

But he added that Germany reserves the right to “critically question what Israel wants to achieve in the Gaza Strip”.

He also said that Germany “will not consider suspending or terminating” the EU-Israel Association Agreement, which has been under review by the EU as it looks to pressure Israel into allowing more aid into Gaza.

However, Merz also called on Israel to ensure “humane treatment of the people in the Gaza Strip, especially women, children and the elderly”.

Merz made the comments amid hopes for a ceasefire between Israel and Iran announced by US President Donald Trump, even as the two sides accused each other of continuing hostilities and the US president voiced frustration with both.

Israel launched strikes against Iran on June 13, hitting nuclear and military sites as well as residential areas, and prompting waves of retaliatory Iranian missile attacks.

The United States has also been involved, launching strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The war in Gaza was sparked by Hamas’s attack on Israel in October 2023 that killed 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign against Hamas has killed at least 55,908 people, mostly civilians, according to the Gaza health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.