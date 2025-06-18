Greece repatriates dozens of citizens, foreigners from Israel

ATHENS: Greece has repatriated 105 of its citizens and foreign nationals from Israel, the foreign ministry said Wednesday, as the Iran-Israel conflict raged.

“The people repatriated were transported to Athens from Sharm El-Sheikh, in Egypt, onboard C-130 and C-27 Greek air force planes,“ it said in a statement.

Along with Greek citizens and their families, other people on the flight included citizens of Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Romania, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States, it said.

Visitors have rushed to leave Israel after it launched an unprecedented bombing campaign last Friday targeting Iranian nuclear and military facilities, sparking retaliation from Tehran.

Residential areas in both countries have suffered deadly strikes since the fighting broke out, and foreign governments have scrambled to evacuate their citizens.