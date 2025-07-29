Gunman kills four in Manhattan skyscraper before suicide

NEW YORK: A gunman opened fire inside a Midtown Manhattan skyscraper housing NFL headquarters and financial firms, killing four people before fatally shooting himself, officials confirmed.

Among the victims was a 36-year-old NYPD officer with three and a half years of service.

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch stated the gunman, who had driven from Las Vegas to New York, acted alone before turning the weapon on himself. Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the attack.

Preliminary checks revealed no significant criminal history for the suspect, whose image—carrying a rifle into the building—was shared by authorities.

The skyscraper at 345 Park Avenue hosts offices for Blackstone, KPMG, and the NFL.

Eyewitness Russ McGee, a 31-year-old sports bettor working out nearby, described the chaos.

“I just saw a lot of commotion and cops and people screaming,“ he told Reuters. The FBI’s New York field office also responded to assist at the scene. - Reuters