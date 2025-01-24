Hamas says to provide names of 4 Israeli hostages on Friday for next swap

CAIRO: A senior Hamas official told AFP that his group will provide on Friday the names of four Israeli women hostages to be freed the following day as part of a second release under the ceasefire with Israel.

“Today, Hamas will provide the names of four hostages as part of the second prisoner exchange,“ said Bassem Naim, a member of Hamas’s political bureau based in Doha.

“Tomorrow, Saturday, the four women hostages will be released in exchange for a group of Palestinian prisoners, as agreed upon in the ceasefire deal.”

Naim also said that once the exchange takes place, war-displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza will be able to begin returning to the north of the territory.

“An Egyptian-Qatari committee will oversee the implementation of this part of the agreement on the ground,“ he said.

“The displaced will return from the south to the north via Al-Rashid Road, as Israeli forces are expected to withdraw from there in accordance with the agreement.”

The ceasefire agreement was brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States after months of intense negotiations.

The truce, the second in the more than 15 months of war, began on Sunday, with the first three hostages released in exchange for around 90 Palestinian prisoners.

The war between Hamas and Israel broke out after the militants’ deadly attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

During the attack, militants took 251 hostages, 91 of whom remain in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military has confirmed are deceased.

The first truce, implemented in late November 2023, lasted just one week but involved the release of 105 hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

The October 7 attack resulted in the deaths of 1,210 people on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Since then, Israel’s retaliatory response has killed at least 47,283 people in Gaza, the majority of them civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry, figures which the UN considers are reliable.