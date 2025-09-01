Helicopter with eight people missing on Indonesia’s Borneo island

JAKARTA: A helicopter carrying eight people has gone missing on Indonesia’s Borneo island according to rescue officials.

Authorities have initiated search efforts for the aircraft which was transporting two crew members and six passengers.

Local rescue agency head in Banjarmasin I Putu Sudayana confirmed the operation in a video statement on Monday.

“Our search will last seven days from the incident,“ he stated.

“Hopefully we can locate the victims today and we hope everyone is found safe.”

The helicopter belonged to charter company Eastindo Air and lost contact shortly after takeoff.

Indonesia depends heavily on air transport to connect its thousands of islands but maintains a poor aviation safety record.

The nation has experienced several fatal crashes in recent years.

Borneo island contains one of the world’s largest stretches of rainforest. – AFP