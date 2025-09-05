Hollywood stars and fashion icons pay tribute to Giorgio Armani

PARIS: Leading figures from cinema and fashion paid heartfelt tribute to the enduring legacy of Giorgio Armani following his passing at age 91.

Julia Roberts, a frequent wearer of his designs, described the Italian maestro as both a true friend and an undeniable legend in the industry.

Claudia Cardinale expressed immense pain at the news, recalling how meeting Armani marked a transformative moment in her personal and professional life.

The Italian actress credited Armani with guiding her transition into becoming an independent and free woman, stating her heart remains broken by the loss.

Russell Crowe shared a personal anecdote about purchasing his first Armani suit for the 1997 Cannes festival after losing his luggage in transit.

The Australian actor characterised that initial purchase as the beginning of a lifelong love affair with Armani’s signature suits.

Bernard Arnault of LVMH praised his rival’s exceptional business acumen and global influence on Italian elegance.

Forbes magazine estimated Armani’s personal wealth at more than $12 billion, reflecting his extraordinary entrepreneurial success.

Arnault emphasised that Armani created a unique style blending light and shadow into a highly successful business venture.

LVMH noted that Armani represented the last of the golden generation of post-war designers who defined elegance standards.

Donatella Versace declared the world lost a giant whose historical impact will ensure he is remembered forever.

Francois-Henri Pinault of Kering hailed Armani as a remarkable visionary who fundamentally redefined modern elegance.

The executive stated that Armani’s influence extends far beyond fashion and will continue inspiring future generations.

Jonathan Anderson of Dior offered a concise cinematic tribute on Instagram with a simple caption declaring Armani the best.

His post featured a behind-the-scenes photo of Armani adjusting Robert De Niro’s costume on the Casino set with Martin Scorsese.

Michael Kors expressed heartbreak over losing the remarkable designer who changed global dressing habits.

The American designer felt honoured to witness the maestro’s magic firsthand at his New York show earlier this year. – AFP