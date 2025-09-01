  1. World

India likely to receive above-average monsoon rainfall in September

A man carries a plastic container as he moves through a water-logged residential area located on the banks of the flooded Ravi river, after India opened the gates of major dams on rivers in its part of Kashmir after the heavy rains, in Lahore, Pakistan, August 28, 2025. REUTERS/Mohsin RazaA man carries a plastic container as he moves through a water-logged residential area located on the banks of the flooded Ravi river, after India opened the gates of major dams on rivers in its part of Kashmir after the heavy rains, in Lahore, Pakistan, August 28, 2025. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

MUMBAI: India is likely to get above-average monsoon rainfall in September after receiving 5% above-normal rains in August, the state-run weather department said on Sunday.

Above-normal rainfall could damage India's summer-sown crops like rice, cotton, soybean, corn, and pulses, which are typically harvested from mid-September.

All regions, except northeastern states and the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, are likely to receive rainfall equating to 109% of the 50-year average in September, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The monsoon is the lifeblood of India's nearly $4 trillion economy, delivering almost 70% of the rainfall needed to water farms and replenishing aquifers and reservoirs.

Nearly half of India's farmland is not irrigated and depends on the annual June-September rains for crop growth - REUTERS