Indonesia raises volcano alert level to ‘beware’ following fatal Mt Lewotobi Laki-Laki eruption

JAKARTA: The volcanic activity status of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara, has been raised from level III to IV or “Beware” after a Sunday eruption that resulted in six fatalities.

The Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) reported that the eruption, which occurred at 11.57 pm local time, affected six villages across three sub-districts, impacting more than 11,000 residents.

The Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) of East Flores, in a statement Monday, said the six victims were from the village of Klatanlo in Wulanggitang.

Local authorities have designated schools as evacuation centres and extended the emergency alert status for 96 days, from Sept 27 to Dec 31, it added.

The PVMBG has urged residents around Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, as well as visitors and tourists, to avoid activities within a seven-kilometre radius of the eruption centre.

They have been advised to remain vigilant about the risk of rain-triggered volcanic mudflow in rivers that originate from the summit during heavy rainfall.