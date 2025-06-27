Iran denies new US nuclear talks, downplays strike impact

TEHRAN: Iran has firmly denied any plans to restart nuclear negotiations with the United States following a 12-day conflict with Israel, dismissing Washington’s claims about the effectiveness of recent strikes on its atomic facilities. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated there was “no agreement, arrangement or conversation” for fresh talks, calling such speculation baseless.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused US President Donald Trump of exaggerating the damage caused by American airstrikes, insisting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure suffered “nothing significant.” He declared the strikes had only strengthened Iran’s resolve, framing the conflict as a victory over both Israel and the US.

Trump, however, maintained that key nuclear sites, including the underground Fordo enrichment facility, were “obliterated” by US B-2 bombers. He dismissed suggestions that Iran had moved enriched uranium beforehand, stating satellite images showed only defensive measures, not material relocation.

In Washington, conflicting assessments emerged regarding the strikes’ true impact. A leaked intelligence report suggested the damage might delay Iran’s nuclear progress by mere months, contradicting claims by senior officials like CIA Director John Ratcliffe, who asserted reconstruction would take years.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the operation as a success, claiming Iran’s nuclear ambitions had been “thwarted.” Tehran reported 627 civilian deaths from Israeli strikes, while Israel confirmed 28 fatalities from Iranian retaliatory attacks.

Despite the tensions, Iran reiterated its commitment to peaceful nuclear energy and openness to future negotiations—though only under conditions it deems fair.