Iraq calls for Islamic military alliance against Israeli policies in Gaza and Qatar

ISTANBUL: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has called for establishing an Islamic military alliance to confront Israeli policies in the region.

Sudani described Tuesday’s airstrike on Doha, which killed five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer, as a shocking breach of international law.

He stated that Israel’s actions threaten the security of the entire region and require a collective response from Muslim nations.

The Prime Minister emphasised there is no reason Muslim nations cannot form a joint security force for self-defence during his interview with Qatar’s Al Jazeera channel.

He urged Arab and Islamic countries to build a comprehensive political, security and economic partnership against Israeli aggression.

Sudani’s remarks came as preparations were underway for an emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha to discuss the fallout from Israel’s strike on Qatar.

The gathering is expected to activate a long-proposed joint Arab military force first advanced by Egypt nearly a decade ago.

The Iraqi premier stressed that the Islamic world holds numerous levers that could be used to deter Israel from continuing its aggression.

He warned that Israeli aggression will not stop at Qatar and pointed to systematic killings in Gaza for nearly two years.

Qatar will host the emergency Arab-Islamic summit on September 15 to 16 in response to the Israeli attack that targeted Hamas leaders in Doha.

The attack struck a residential compound as Hamas leaders were discussing a US proposal to end the war in Gaza.

More than 64,800 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 2023 according to the latest figures. – Bernama-Anadolu