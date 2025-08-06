Ireland demands release of hostages after Haiti orphanage attack

PORT-AU-PRINCE: Ireland has called on Haitian authorities to take urgent action to secure the release of hostages, including an Irish missionary and a 3-year-old child, after armed attackers stormed an orphanage in Kenscoff.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris held discussions with his Haitian counterpart, emphasising the need for immediate efforts to free the group. “It is imperative that she is released immediately,“ Harris stated on social media, referring to missionary Gena Heraty, who leads special needs programs at the orphanage.

The attack occurred over the weekend when gunmen targeted the facility run by Nos Petits Freres et Soeurs, an international charity. Father Richard Frechette, associated with the organisation, confirmed eight people were abducted, including Heraty, six staff members, and the young boy. “We have not yet been able to reach a ransom agreement to free them,“ Frechette told Reuters.

Haiti has faced escalating violence from armed gangs, with religious and aid groups frequently targeted. A recent U.N. report highlighted the “very volatile” situation in Kenscoff, a strategically important area overlooking Petion-Ville, where multiple embassies and financial institutions are located.

BINUH estimates over 3,100 people were killed and 336 kidnapped in Haiti in the first half of 2025, with gang violence displacing 1.3 million residents. Despite a U.N.-backed mission, authorities struggle to curb gang dominance, particularly from the Viv Ansanm coalition.

Nos Petits Freres et Soeurs reaffirmed its commitment to Haiti, stating, “We hope for their fast and safe return. Our commitment to the Haitian people remains as strong as ever.” - Reuterspix