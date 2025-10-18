Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza in prisoner exchange

GAZA CITY: Israel returned the bodies of 15 Palestinians to Gaza on Saturday according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

This action brings the total number of Palestinian bodies handed over to 135.

The exchange occurred under a ceasefire deal brokered by US President Donald Trump.

The agreement stipulated that Israel would turn over the bodies of 15 Palestinians for every deceased Israeli returned.

Hamas handed over the body of another Israeli hostage late on Friday.

Since the ceasefire began, Hamas has transferred the bodies of nine Israelis and one Nepalese student.

The Gaza health ministry stated that some of the bodies returned on Saturday showed signs of abuse, beatings, handcuffing and blindfolding.

The ministry had previously made similar allegations regarding other bodies returned under the ceasefire agreement.

The Israeli military has dismissed these claims as Hamas’s false propaganda.

An Israeli military spokesperson told AFP on Friday that all bodies returned so far were from combatants within the Gaza Strip. – AFP