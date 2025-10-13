Israel to award highest civilian honour to Trump for Gaza peace efforts

JERUSALEM: Israel will present its highest civilian award to United States President Donald Trump for his role in securing hostage releases from Gaza and helping to end the war.

President Isaac Herzog announced the decision to award Trump the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honour during the US leader’s visit to Israel.

Herzog stated that Trump’s efforts had helped bring Israeli hostages home while establishing foundations for regional peace.

“Through his tireless efforts, President Trump has not only helped bring our loved ones home but has also laid the foundations for a new era in the Middle East built on security, cooperation, and genuine hope for a peaceful future,“ Herzog said in his office statement.

The Israeli president confirmed the award ceremony would occur within the coming months.

Herzog personally informed Trump of the honour during the American president’s Monday visit to Israel.

Trump’s visit coincided with a hostage-prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas implementing his proposed peace plan.

The 20-point Trump peace plan aims to conclude more than two years of conflict that began with Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack.

During his Israel visit, Trump also met with families of hostages held in Gaza.

Trump is scheduled to address the Israeli parliament as part of his brief Middle East trip.

The Presidential Medal of Honour recognises individuals making exceptional contributions to Israel or humanity.

Former US President Barack Obama previously received the same Israeli award in 2013. – AFP