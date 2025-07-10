Israeli army intercepts missile from Yemen amid rising tensions

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military confirmed intercepting a missile fired from Yemen early Thursday, marking another escalation in regional tensions.

The missile launch follows recent Israeli airstrikes on Huthi rebel positions in Yemen.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted,“ the army stated on social media platform X.

The Huthis, backed by Iran, have intensified attacks on Israeli-linked ships and ports since the Gaza war began in October 2023.

This week, they claimed responsibility for sinking two commercial vessels, including the Eternity C, which they alleged was bound for Israel.

Huthi military spokesman Yahya Saree warned shipping companies against dealing with Israeli ports, vowing further attacks until Israel ends its blockade on Gaza.

The rebel group also sank the Magic Seas, accusing its owner of ties to Israel.

The renewed hostilities disrupt a fragile ceasefire brokered with the US in May and force shipping firms to reroute around Africa, bypassing the Red Sea—a critical trade corridor handling 12% of global commerce. - AFP