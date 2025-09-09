Israeli drone strike targets car south of Beirut amid ongoing tensions

BEIRUT: Lebanese state media has reported an Israeli drone strike targeting a vehicle south of Beirut on Tuesday.

The National News Agency stated that an enemy drone targeted a car between the towns of Jiyeh and Barja, approximately 30 kilometres south of the capital.

An AFP photographer observed a completely burnt vehicle near a mosque with soldiers deployed to the scene.

This incident follows Monday’s Israeli raids in eastern Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley that resulted in five fatalities according to the Lebanese health ministry.

Israel continues regular air strikes in Lebanon despite a November truce intended to end hostilities with the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

The Israeli military stated Monday’s strikes targeted several Hezbollah facilities, including training compounds used by the group’s elite Radwan force.

Under heavy US pressure, the Lebanese government ordered military plans in August to disarm Hezbollah by year’s end amid fears of expanded Israeli strikes.

The November truce required Hezbollah to withdraw its fighters north of the Litani River, about 30 kilometres from the Israeli border.

Israel was to withdraw its troops from Lebanon but maintains presence at five strategic points it deems essential. – AFP