Israeli forces strike Red Cross office in Gaza due to incorrect identification

BERLIN: The Israeli military said its forces had fired on Monday at a building belonging to the Red Cross in Gaza's southern city of Rafah as a result of incorrect identification, after an office belonging to the aid organisation was damaged by an explosive projectile.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said no one had been injured, but that the attack had had a direct impact on its ability to operate.

The Israeli military said its forces had fired at the building after identifying suspects and sensing a threat. After examination, it turned out the identification was incorrect.

“The structure’s ownership was unknown to the force at the time of the shooting,“ the statement added.

The ICRC did not blame any party but said it “strongly decries the attack against its premises”.

The Israeli military said the incident would be investigated.