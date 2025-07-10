Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in West Bank stabbing incident

RAMALLAH: Israeli soldiers killed a 55-year-old Palestinian man in the northern West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred in Rummanah, near Jenin, where troops reportedly opened fire after an alleged stabbing attack.

The Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah stated that the man was “shot and killed” by Israeli forces. The Israeli military, however, claimed troops “neutralised” the individual after he stabbed and moderately wounded a soldier. The term “neutralised” is commonly used by the army to describe fatal shootings.

Tensions in the West Bank have intensified since the Gaza war began in October 2023 following a Hamas attack. The same day, a 12-year-old Palestinian boy succumbed to injuries sustained during an earlier Israeli raid near Nablus.

According to Palestinian officials, at least 951 Palestinians, including militants, have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers since October 2023. Israeli records show 35 Israelis died in Palestinian attacks or military operations during the same period. - AFP