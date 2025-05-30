Jamaica hails 'constructive dialogue' as US eases travel advisory

KINGSTON: Jamaican officials on Thursday hailed the United States’ decision to lower its travel advisory for the Caribbean nation to “Level 2” from “Level 3,“ two months after Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited the island and pledged to reconsider the guidance.

The U.S. State Department said it had reissued the advisory after a periodic review, and now recommended tourists “exercise increased caution.”

The prior advisory had recommended citizens reconsider travel, citing violent crime rates. However, the U.S. said that due to crime, government personnel remained prohibited from traveling to many neighborhoods on the island.

The advisory warned of high crime rates and uneven levels of emergency services and hospital care.

Tourism is a key economic driver and provider of jobs across the Caribbean as in Jamaica, where according to government data some 4.75 million visitors last year flocked to its white sand beaches, picturesque waterfalls and rum distilleries - bringing in around $4.35 billion.

This year, the government aims to draw in 5 million tourists and $5 billion.

“Jamaica remains one of the most vibrant and welcoming destinations in the world, and we are pleased that our progress is being recognized,“ Jamaican Prime Minster Andrew Holness said on social media, hailing the new travel advisory.

“We have maintained open and constructive dialogue with our international partners, including the United States, and this outcome demonstrates the value of that collaboration,“ Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith added in a statement.

During his visit in March, Rubio had pledged to re-evaluate the advisory as he and Holness announced the launch of joint security programs aimed at combating gang activity, including setting up forensic labs and anti-recruitment initiatives.

Rubio also pledged to engage with local authorities over U.S. accusations that Jamaica, among other Caribbean countries, are engaging in human trafficking by hiring medical personnel from nearby Cuba on a labor export program.

Caribbean leaders reject these accusations and say they engage in fair labor practices.