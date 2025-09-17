Japan delays Palestinian state recognition to maintain US ties

TOKYO: Japan has decided against recognising a Palestinian state at this time to preserve its relationship with the United States and prevent further Israeli opposition.

The Asahi newspaper reported this development on Wednesday, citing unidentified government sources within the Japanese administration.

Several Western nations including Britain, France, Canada and Australia have announced plans to recognise Palestinian statehood during this month’s UN General Assembly session.

The United States reportedly encouraged Japan to delay recognition through multiple diplomatic channels in recent weeks.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot had strongly urged his Japanese counterpart to support Palestinian recognition according to Kyodo news agency.

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya stated on Tuesday that Japan was conducting a comprehensive assessment regarding the timing and methods of recognising Palestinian statehood.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi repeated this position during a Wednesday news conference when questioned about the Asahi report.

Hayashi expressed grave concern over Israel’s ground assault on Gaza City, warning that the foundations of a two-state solution could be collapsing.

He urged Israel to take immediate substantive steps to address the severe humanitarian crisis including famine conditions.

Japan joined 142 nations in voting for a UN declaration outlining concrete steps toward a two-state solution last Friday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is expected to skip a September 22 meeting about Palestinian statehood during the UN gathering in New York.

Germany and Italy have both described immediate recognition of Palestine as counterproductive within Group of Seven discussions. – Reuters